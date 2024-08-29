Bank of America Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $325.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $316.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.06.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $258.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,275.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

