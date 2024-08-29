Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $39.96. Approximately 5,702,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 39,047,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,497,793 shares of company stock worth $3,513,542,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,260,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,693,000 after buying an additional 3,109,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.7% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

