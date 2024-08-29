Bank of America Raises Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $14.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 28.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.82 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 858.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

