Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 1,233.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDGSF opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. Bank of Georgia Group has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.92 million during the quarter.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

