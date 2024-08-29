Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $112.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $123.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins lowered Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $1.123 dividend. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

