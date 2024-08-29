Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.123 dividend. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.25%.

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

