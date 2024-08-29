Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
Shares of BMO stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.123 dividend. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Montreal
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Dollar Declines to a 7-Month Low
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MGM Insiders Bet Big on Its Undervalued Stock
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.