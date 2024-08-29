Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.
Bank of Montreal Stock Performance
BMO opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12.
Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 75.25%.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.
