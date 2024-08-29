Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Barclays

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $132.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BMO. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.75.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.7 %

BMO stock opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $1.123 dividend. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.