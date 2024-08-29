Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 538,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 873,351 shares.The stock last traded at $81.43 and had previously closed at $83.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 75.25%.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,020,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,083 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,403,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,111 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

