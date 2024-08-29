Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$112.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$123.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$106.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$121.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$110.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$122.60. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$133.95. The company has a market cap of C$80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.472973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

