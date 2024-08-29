Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$127.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$131.00 to C$127.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$121.00.

BMO stock opened at C$110.37 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$133.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$122.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.472973 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

