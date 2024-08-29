Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,149 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $82,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $97,222,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after acquiring an additional 443,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,404 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,097.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,497,000 after acquiring an additional 187,196 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $251.83 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $261.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

