Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 42,413 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $98,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,654 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.