Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 6,085 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $96,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson sold 20,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $2,005,032.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,693 shares of company stock valued at $11,127,100 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $101.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.