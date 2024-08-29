Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of J. M. Smucker worth $93,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $114.73 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $147.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

