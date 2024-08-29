Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,182 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.32% of OGE Energy worth $94,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE:OGE opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

