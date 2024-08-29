Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $89,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,695. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

Crown Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $94.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

