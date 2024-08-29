Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $85.01 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $85,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 1,322.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New York Times by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 579.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 168,480 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.