Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $88.26 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $88,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

