Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $88.98 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of MarketAxess worth $88,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 174.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $237.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

