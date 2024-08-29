Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $90.19 Million Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,858,264 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.79% of Transocean worth $90,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Transocean by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $247,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Transocean by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $226,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,483 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Transocean by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,699,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $321,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $435,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,179,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Transocean

Transocean Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.85. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.