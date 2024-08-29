Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $90.57 Million Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $90,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $122.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.94. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,071 shares of company stock worth $3,985,182. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

