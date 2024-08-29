Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $91.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,226,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $91,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 617,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 34,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $78.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

