Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $94.80 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.25% of H&R Block worth $94,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $639,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,995 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

