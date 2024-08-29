Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $95.87 Million Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.51% of Flowserve worth $95,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,573,000 after purchasing an additional 144,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,261,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,283,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.9 %

FLS stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

