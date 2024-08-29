Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $95.94 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Murphy USA worth $95,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 777.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 141.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.5 %

MUSA opened at $515.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.18 and a twelve month high of $522.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,971,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

