Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $97.53 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.49% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $97,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $188,129,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,328,000 after purchasing an additional 315,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 244,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 279.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after buying an additional 195,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $155.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

