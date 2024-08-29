Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $99.42 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Camden Property Trust worth $99,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.62.

CPT opened at $124.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

