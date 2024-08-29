Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,718,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.25% of Columbia Banking System worth $93,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLB opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

