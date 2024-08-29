Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $89,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Universal Display by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OLED opened at $187.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $133.67 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

