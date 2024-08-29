Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of XPO worth $95,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 7,797.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.62. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

