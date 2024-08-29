Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Woodward worth $94,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WWD stock opened at $164.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.03 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

