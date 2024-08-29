Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,557,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.59% of Amcor worth $83,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

