Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,518 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Lamb Weston worth $93,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Lamb Weston
In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lamb Weston Price Performance
LW stock opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
