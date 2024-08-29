Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $98,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $92.06 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $92.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.10.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

