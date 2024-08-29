Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 38,305 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $82,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTM. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 100.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $77.45.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

View Our Latest Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.