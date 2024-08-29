Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 7,348 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Stifel Financial worth $100,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $86.68 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

