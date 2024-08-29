Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,553,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Chewy worth $96,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $28.74 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

