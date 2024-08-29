Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $82,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,615.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,815 shares of company stock worth $3,822,828. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $572.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $555.65 and a 200 day moving average of $580.19. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHE

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.