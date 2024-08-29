Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $86,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after buying an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,058,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,266,000 after purchasing an additional 109,901 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,144,000 after purchasing an additional 312,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,023,000 after purchasing an additional 232,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

