Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $94,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

USIG stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

