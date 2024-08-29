Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.36% of Alcoa worth $96,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alcoa by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 530,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 142,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $32.08 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

