Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,433 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of Insulet worth $95,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Insulet by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Insulet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,316. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $204.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $223.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.50 and its 200 day moving average is $183.39.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

