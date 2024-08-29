Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 381,746 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 381,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Restaurant Brands International worth $93,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,711,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,393,264,000 after acquiring an additional 466,929 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,146,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $965,049,000 after purchasing an additional 141,468 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,958,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,973,000 after purchasing an additional 290,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.08 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

