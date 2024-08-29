Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 418 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Primerica worth $88,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $261.04 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $263.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.14 and a 200 day moving average of $238.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Primerica’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,446,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,446,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,727.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,817,595 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.25.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

