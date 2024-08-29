Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 46,775 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $96,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,774,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,436,000 after acquiring an additional 305,327 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,061,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,816 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,287.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 426,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 420,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $53.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1929 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

