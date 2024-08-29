Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 72,677 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 72,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.14% of Carter’s worth $93,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

