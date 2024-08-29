Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,675 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.15% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $98,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $107.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

