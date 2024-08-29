Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 733,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,841,244 shares.The stock last traded at $49.57 and had previously closed at $48.59.

The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,409,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,577,000 after buying an additional 3,731,541 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $120,463,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $114,447,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,015,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,136 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

