Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cormark cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$67.07.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$65.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.86. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$54.29 and a 1 year high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9556962 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 74.26%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.